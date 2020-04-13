Doctors, nurses and hospital employees across New York City are on the frontlines of the war against the coronavirus pandemic, which has now taken thousands of lives and infected every borough.

Dr. Tamara Moise, a Haitian-American emergency room doctor who opened the first Black-owned Urgent Care Center in Brooklyn, has been working around the clock to help save lives from the deadly virus.

Click here to view original web page at haitiantimes.com

Dr. Tamara Moise/ photo courtesy of Dr. Moise Doctors, nurses and hospital employees across New York City are on the frontlines of the war against the coronavirus pandemic, which has now taken thousands of lives and infected every borough. Dr. Tamara Moise, a Haitian-American emergency room doctor who opened the first […]